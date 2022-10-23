Live Blog: Cincinnati Bengals defensive line aims to crush the Atlanta Falcons' prominent rushing attack

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are aiming to play off the high of last week's win as they take on the Atlanta Falcons in Paycor Stadium.

The Bengals (3-3) are currently tied for first with the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North as they head into Sunday's game. In the NFC South, the Falcons (3-3) are tied for first with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Both the Falcons and the Bengals have also won three of their last four games.

Last week, the Bengals beat the New Orleans Saints 30-26 while on the road. The Falcons also had a winning week as they beat the San Francisco 49ers 28-14.

In Sunday's game, the Bengals defensive line will have to match Falcons QB Marcus Mariota and their dominant rushing attack.

Joe Burrow is coming off what, arguably, may have been his best performance so far this season against the Saints. He passed for three touchdowns and 300 yards in addition to his own rushing touchdown.

Kickoff between the two is at 1 p.m. in Paycor Stadium.

