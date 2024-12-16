Reports: Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard could be out for rest of season

CINCINNATI — There's a chance Sam Hubbard's touchdown against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday was his last play of the season.

Hubbard is believed to have suffered a PCL injury that could end his season, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. The Cincinnati kid was ruled out for the rest of the game with a right knee injury after nabbing his first career touchdown pass in the second quarter. While Hubbard was able to celebrate the touchdown, he did come down hard on his right knee during the play.

During his press conference Monday afternoon, coach Zac Taylor said "there's a chance" Hubbard could be out for the season, but was only willing to state he would be out for the week.

"I'm not ready to say that yet," Taylor said. "There's a chance — certainly out for this week, but as I sit here today, I'm not ready to say how long it's gonna be, but there's a chance of that."

Taylor said the team is going to "work through it," but noted that Hubbard is critical to the team.

"A guy I've leaned on every second I've been here," Taylor said. "Always practices the right way, works the right way, leads the right way. (He) sets the tone for the whole team."

Hubbard's friend and teammate, quarterback Joe Burrow, reiterated how important he is to the team and how helpful he's been.

"He's just a pro's pro, has been for a long time ... just can't say enough good things about him," Burrow said during his press conference following the game.

Taylor said Hubbard wanted to keep playing after learning of his injury, but staff told him he couldn't.

"His gut instinct was 'I don't care, I'm playing,'" Taylor said.

Now, the team waits to see if Hubbard will be able to return this year.