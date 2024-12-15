Cincinnati Bengals cling to shred of playoff hopes, face Tennessee Titans on the road

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Bengals are clinging to their slim playoff hopes as they face the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in Nissan Stadium.

The Bengals (5-8) are coming off a much-needed morale boost of a win over the Dallas Cowboys, while the Titans (3-10) are on a two-game losing streak.

The Titans — who are coached by former Cincinnati offensive coordinator Brian Callahan — have already been ruled out of the AFC playoff race, but they still could stifle the Bengals' chances. The Bengals need to win out the rest of the season, and they need several losses from other teams: 3 losses from the Broncos, 2 losses from the Dolphins and 2 losses from the Colts.

Cincinnati has won three of the last five meetings with Tennessee, including an AFC divisional-round matchup on Jan. 22, 2022. The Titans lead the overall series 41-37-1.

The Bengals are once again without several key players, including Orlando Brown Jr. and Sheldon Rankins. Offensive tackle Cody Ford, who has stepped up in Brown's absence, is also questionable ahead of the game due to an illness.

The Bengals and Titans kickoff at 1 p.m. in Nissan Stadium.

Follow along below: