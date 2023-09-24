Report: Joe Burrow could be a 'game-time decision' for Bengals on Monday Night Football

CINCINNATI — It's still up in the air if Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will play against the Rams in Monday Night Football.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning that Burrow will be a "game-time decision" for the Bengals.

Rapoport said the decision will come after the Bengals get to look at Burrow prior to the game. He also reported that the calf injury, which Burrow has been battling since the preseason, could shut down the quarterback for about a month as he continues to heal.

From @NFLGameDay: The #Bengals may take the decision about QB Joe Burrow's status up near game-time, while the #Panthers will be without QB Bryce Young today, but he has a real chance to be back next week. pic.twitter.com/pUcYl4ghpE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 24, 2023

Burrow practiced both Friday and Saturday, and he was seen throwing during drills.

The update from Rapoport comes just a day after the Bengals signed former Bengals quarterback turned XFL quarterback AJ McCarron to the practice squad. McCarron's signing was a move to add some starting experience to the Bengals roster, according to Rapoport, who first reported McCarron's signing.

The Bengals also signed quarterback Reid Sinnett to the practice squad Friday. Sinnett is expected to be Jake Browning's backup if Burrow doesn't play.

While Burrow battles the injury, which he re-aggravated last Sunday against the Ravens, he has continued to act like he will be playing Monday. During a press conference Thursday, he said he was preparing like he would.

"I’m preparing like I’m gonna go out and play a Monday Night Football game," Burrow said. "Whether that happens, I don't know. But I’m going to be prepared to.”

On Friday, Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase voiced differing opinions than Burrow ahead of Monday Night Football.

"If I had to guess, I would say no," Chase said. "I'm saying no, because I've been telling him no — my answer's never changed on this."