Former Bengals quarterback AJ McCarron joins Bengals practice squad

CINCINNATI — A former Bengals quarterback is back with the team.

AJ McCarron has signed with the Bengals practice squad, the Bengals announced Saturday.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport first reported the signing. He said the it was a way for the Bengals to put some starting experience on the roster in case Joe Burrow's calf injury continues to be an issue.

AJ McCarron began his career with the Bengals, starting three games as a rookie. Most recently, he led the XFL with 24 TD passes for the St. Louis Battlehawks. https://t.co/8Y7NpzNdwN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 23, 2023

With the signing of McCarron, the Bengals have released defensive end Garrett Nelson. Nelson, a rookie out of the University of Nebraska, was signed to the Bengals practice squad on Sept. 5.

The Bengals originally drafted McCarron in 2014, and he was with Cincinnati until 2017 when he signed with the Buffalo Bills.

After McCarron left the NFL, he was drafted to the St. Louis BattleHawks of the XFL. In his final game of the 2023 regular season, McCarron went 28 of 35, throwing for 420 yards and six touchdowns — the most yardage and touchdowns in a single game in the history of the XFL.

McCarron signing to the Bengals practice squad comes as franchise quarterback Burrow continues to deal with a calf injury that has plagued him since the preseason.

Burrow is questionable during Monday Night Football against the Rams.

On Friday, the Bengals signed former QB Reid Sinnett to the practice squad as well. If Burrow can't play Monday, Sinnett — or now McCarron — would be Jake Browning's backup.

Sinnet was on the Bengals' roster during training camp and preseason before being waived on Aug. 29. He played in the preseason finale against Washington where he completed six of 11 passes for 77 yards and a touchdown. Sinnett fills an open spot on the practice squad after quarterback Will Grier signed with New England on Friday.

Despite his injury, which was re-aggravated Sunday against the Ravens, Burrow said during a press conference Thursday that he's preparing like he'll play Monday night.

"I’m preparing like I’m gonna go out and play a Monday Night Football game," Burrow said. "Whether that happens, I don't know. But I’m going to be prepared to.”