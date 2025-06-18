WEATHER ALERT DAY: When we will see stronger storms Wednesday

The 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day begins today at noon and will continue through late this evening. Strong to severe storms are possible here in the Tri-State, here's what you need to know.
Severe weather risks: Today's system could bring damaging wind gusts, large hail, isolated tornadoes and flash flooding. We are included in the "enhanced risk" of severe storms west of I-71. This is level 3 of 5 on the severe weather scale. A "slight risk" is in place elsewhere. Wind is the top concern followed by the tornadic threat.
Timing: While we could see isolated showers and storms between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m., the more likely event is going to unfold between 6 p.m. to midnight. The models have sped up in the last 24 hours, bringing the storms into the Tri-State on the tail end of peak daytime heating. This should help maintain storms as they move from west to east in our area. The timing for downtown Cincinnati should be closer to 7-8 p.m.
Likelihood: This event has been consistently in the weather models for a few days, so it is likely that it will storm this evening. We should end up with at least a few severe thunderstorm warnings if not a tornado warning, due to the spin available in the atmosphere. If we get storm damage, it would be hit or miss due to high wind gusts from our strongest storms.
MORNING RUSH
Mostly cloudy
Slight chance for rain
Low: 72
WEDNESDAY
Mostly cloudy, very humid
Afternoon and evening storms likely
High: 86
WEDNESDAY NIGHT
A few showers
Mostly cloudy
Low: 69
THURSDAY
Isolated showers and storms
Not as hot or humid
High: 80
THURSDAY NIGHT
Turning mostly clear
Pleasant
Low: 64
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPO traffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports