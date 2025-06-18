WEATHER ALERT DAY: When we will see stronger storms Wednesday

The 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day begins today at noon and will continue through late this evening. Strong to severe storms are possible here in the Tri-State, here's what you need to know.

Severe weather risks: Today's system could bring damaging wind gusts, large hail, isolated tornadoes and flash flooding. We are included in the "enhanced risk" of severe storms west of I-71. This is level 3 of 5 on the severe weather scale. A "slight risk" is in place elsewhere. Wind is the top concern followed by the tornadic threat.

Timing: While we could see isolated showers and storms between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m., the more likely event is going to unfold between 6 p.m. to midnight. The models have sped up in the last 24 hours, bringing the storms into the Tri-State on the tail end of peak daytime heating. This should help maintain storms as they move from west to east in our area. The timing for downtown Cincinnati should be closer to 7-8 p.m.

Likelihood: This event has been consistently in the weather models for a few days, so it is likely that it will storm this evening. We should end up with at least a few severe thunderstorm warnings if not a tornado warning, due to the spin available in the atmosphere. If we get storm damage, it would be hit or miss due to high wind gusts from our strongest storms.

WCPO 6 p.m. storms Wednesday

WCPO 8 p.m. radar Wednesday

WCPO SPC Outlook Wednesday

MORNING RUSH

Mostly cloudy

Slight chance for rain

Low: 72

WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy, very humid

Afternoon and evening storms likely

High: 86

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

A few showers

Mostly cloudy

Low: 69

THURSDAY

Isolated showers and storms

Not as hot or humid

High: 80

THURSDAY NIGHT

Turning mostly clear

Pleasant

Low: 64

