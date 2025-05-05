PHOTOS: Joe Burrow attends Met Gala 2025 during Bengals offseason

NEW YORK — Joe Burrow is always keeping it cool — even while attending his first-ever Met Gala.

The Bengals quarterback is at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala, more commonly known as the Met Gala, to celebrate the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition.

This is Burrow's first appearance at the event known for hosting famous designers, models, actors, musicians and even sports stars. In fact, Lakers superstar LeBron James was the honorary chair of this year's gala.

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Joe Burrow attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" exhibition on Monday, May 5, 2025, in New York.

Burrow's former teammate Justin Jefferson was also in attendance Monday. The two walked the runway together at the Vogue World 2024 fashion show in Paris just last year.

While football might be his first love, fashion always seems like a close second. His rose-colored Cartier glasses went viral during the 2021 season, and the 28-year-old is known to take plenty of risks with his pre-game looks.