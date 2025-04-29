Paycor Stadium renovation plan approved by Hamilton County

CINCINNATI — Hamilton County commissioners approved a $184.5 million renovation plan for Paycor Stadium Tuesday while disclosing for the first time that the plan needed to be approved by April 30 to meet an NFL deadline.

Commissioners voted 2-1 in favor of a memorandum of understanding with the Cincinnati Bengals that outlines $830 million renovations by 2029, including a first-phase that will be funded in part by an NFL loan.

“The timing is for the NFL money, so that we can take advantage of it,” said Commission President Denise Driehaus, who joined Commissioner Stephanie Summerow-Dumas in voting for the MOU. “It would be, to my view, a bad idea to not do this on time and forego $60M from the NFL. I don’t think that’s a good look for us. But it’s not only about that. It’s also about getting the project moving.”

The MOU calls for the county to spend $64.5 million in the project’s first phase on infrastructure projects, including new elevators, stairs, escalators, suite seat replacements, glass refurbishment, electrical upgrades and a new Junglevision control room.

The team and the NFL would spend $120 million in phase one, renovating East and West Club Lounges, upgrading all 132 stadium suites, improving concessions, and beautifying plazas, entryways, and concourses.

What happens after phase one is subject to a yet-to-be-negotiated comprehensive agreement that will define $646 million in additional renovations and address bigger questions about the terms of the Bengals lease – which will expire in June 2026 unless a new deal extends or replaces it.

Commissioner Alicia Reece voted against the MOU because it doesn't alter the Bengals lease in a way that makes it better for taxpayers.

"I voted to send the people in to negotiate and what came back is a memo for some more money," Reece said.

