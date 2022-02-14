Penalties, or lack there of, alter the course of Bengals Super Bowl chances

LOS ANGELES — The Cincinnati Bengals were playing with house money en route to the Super Bowl. The Bengals were a consensus fourth-place pick in the AFC North but defied expectations. The team won the division, three playoff games and was one score from winning their first Super Bowl title.

A major storyline of the game was penalties - called and non-called - leaving fans and players of both teams feeling burned.

The first and most questionable call was the facemask penalty that didn't get called when Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins grabbed star Rams cornerback Jaylen Ramsey, allowing him to get free for a 75-yard touchdown pass on the first play of the second half. Ramsey was standing dumbfounded on the field afterward expecting an offensive pass interference or a facemask penalty. In the first half, Ramsey had grabbed Higgins by the jersey on a goal-line pass that could have been a touchdown, but it also wasn't called.

The Rams' final game-winning drive was kept alive after several controversial calls. Penalties on the Bengals on three straight Rams plays in the red zone kept giving Los Angeles life until they finally converted a touchdown and took the lead for good.

On third-and-goal at the Bengals 8-yard-line, Matt Stafford's pass to Cooper Kupp was incomplete, but a defensive holding call against Logan Wilson gave the Rams a first down on the Bengals 4-yard line.

Stafford completed a pass to Kupp for a touchdown, but the call was nullified when the Rams were called for holding. Vonn Bell hit Kupp after he caught the ball and was called for unnecessary roughness which caused the penalties to offset. Eli Apple was called for pass interference on the next play, allowing the Rams to move up to the 1-yard-line. With a fresh set pf downs, Stafford eventually connected with Kupp for the go-ahead touchdown giving the Rams a 23-20 lead.

The Bengals had a chance to tie or take the lead but were stopped on fourth-and-one when Joe Burrow was wrapped up by Aaron Donald. He tried to throw the ball to anyone nearby in a desperate attempt, but it faltered to an incompletion. The Rams took over on downs and ran out the clock, winning the second Super Bowl in franchise history.

For the Bengals, it was another heartbreaking trip to the Super Bowl. In 1982 it was the goalline stand by the 49ers, in 1989 it was the last-minute touchdown drive by the same team that left them shocked. In 2022, it was the series of penalties on the last drive that allowed the Rams to score late. The team has been to three Super Bowls and lost by a total of 12 points in all three. So close, yet so far.

