Northern Kentucky city once again renames itself 'Who Deyton' for Bengals playoff run

DAYTON, Ky. — If it ain't broke, don't fix it!

After changing its name for last year's playoff run, Dayton, Ky. is once again becoming "Who Deyton" this year.

Mayor Ben Baker first issued a proclamation renaming Dayton before Cincinnati's game against the Tennessee Titans last January. The Bengals won the game on a last-second field goal and then beat the Kansas City Chiefs to win the AFC championship.

Now, Baker's hoping to bring that magic back for Sunday's game.

"Last year, after the Bengals won their first playoff game, we decided to rename our city as Who Deyton as a fun way to celebrate the Bengals’ first post-season victory in many years with our residents and the rest of the Who Deyton Nation," Baker said. "Being a little superstitious, we thought, if it worked last year, why not try again this year."

The city said the Bengals held their first workout under Coach Hal Pennington at Dayton's Tacoma Park in 1937. The team also held its first scrimmage at O.W. Davis Field, home of the Dayton High School Green Devils.

As "Who Deyton," the city changed its logo from green to orange, its website to include a Bengals logo and sign at the entrance of the city to say "Who Deyton, Let's Go Bengals."

