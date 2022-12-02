'My God dang hero can't beat the Browns': Video of Bengals fan's rant after wisdom teeth removal goes viral

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow is a lot of things — a Heisman Trophy winner, a national champion and a franchise quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals. But perhaps the best description for the 25-year-old was given by superfan Haven Wolfe while loopy under anesthesia: "He's pretty, but dang it, he's talented."

A video of Wolfe rambling about her favorite team and its star quarterback after getting her wisdom teeth removed has gone viral online.

"I know he's got a girlfriend, and I'm happy for him, but I'm not happy for me in that situation," Wolfe said through tears.

Wolfe also expressed her worries about Ja'Marr Chase's injury, Joe Mixon's concussion and the Bengals' struggles against their in-state rivals.

"Mom I don't want to lose to the Browns," Wolfe said. "Joe Burrow's never beaten the Browns and they're historically the worst franchise in NFL history. I mean my God dang hero can't beat the Browns, mom."

Bengals fan posts a hilarious post-wisdom teeth surgery video

Wolfe said she posted the video online for her friends to see, never thinking it would take off. Now, it has more than 1 million views on Twitter and 130,000 views on Facebook.

"I was really just posting it so I could share joy with people, and now it's awesome because I can share joy with thousands of Bengals fans that feel the same way as me," Wolfe said.

Wolfe said that even though she was "pretty dramatic" in the video, she didn't say anything she didn't mean.

"Sobered up, I feel the exact same way. That’s been the biggest response when I look at the comments of what people are saying. They’re like this girl has said what every single Bengals fan is thinking all season long," Wolfe said.

She said she doesn't know if Burrow and company have seen her video — and she's not sure she even wants them to see it.

"The girl that they see in the video is different than who they’d actually talk to. If they do see it, I hope they use it as motivation because they really have people, not just me, but people backing them and rooting for them 100%," Wolfe said. "Of course, they’re Bengals players, they want the best for the team. They have so many supporters that will cry over them just like me."

For now, she's just rooting for her team's success over the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, who — as she said her in her video — "makes those Subway commercials."

"I will say now that I’m more calm, I have a lot more confidence ... I have no doubt we’ll do a great job this weekend," said Wolfe.

