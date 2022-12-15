Meet the Bengals' 'Third Down Guy': Diehard fan gains attention after jumbotron appearance

CINCINNATI — Anyone who has been to a Bengals game has seen Mark Walters on the jumbotron.

He's gained attention on social media as the "third down guy." Every time there's a third down when Cincinnati's defense is on the field, the cameras at Paycor Stadium zoom in on him as he waves a towel passionately.

But who is Walters? The West Carrollton native said he’s been a fan since the early 90s.

"I’m a diehard Bengals fan," he said. "I went to the games they didn’t have a winning season. I'd still come with the same energy."

Hyping up the crowd in Paycor Stadium is nothing new to Walters, but now, he's getting noticed.

"I’ve been doing it for a while, but it’s a thing now," Walters said. "And I expect third down, fourth down they're gonna put me on the big screen."

Walters brings the energy every week from section 156. Over the last few weeks, he's been getting recognized by other Bengals fans.

"We walk around, and people say, ‘Hey, you're the guy with the towel’ and ‘You're that third down guy,'" Walters said. "My nickname is ‘that third down guy.’ Everybody calls me third down guy."

Walters said he’s embracing his new title and he loves meeting other Bengals fans.

"I'm a people person. I love meeting new people,” he said. “It’s just crazy all this happened and I’m grateful, humble, and I'm just speechless all this happened. I did not expect this to happen to me."

But he is setting the record straight about his jumbotron appearances.

"A lot of people think it's a loop, but no. It's actually me every third or fourth down. It's me waving my towel trying to get everyone pumped."

Walters doesn’t do it to get on the jumbotron. He does it to make an impact in the game and create a reputation for Paycor Stadium.

"To make some noise and be the hardest stadium to come and play at," he said.

He said he knows from experience how much the fans’ energy impacts the play on the field.

“I played football. I know how the players feel," Walters said. "They feed off us and the energy and being loud is helping them play better."

Walters said he loses his voice after every game and doesn’t typically get it back until Wednesday or Thursday of the following week. He says if you think you’ve seen a lot of energy, just wait until the next home game against Buffalo.