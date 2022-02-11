Local YouTube star shares her Super Bowl Menu and details of multi-million dollar business deal

CINCINNATI — Life has changed a great deal in the last five years for Bethany Gaskin and her family. She said she can hardly go into a grocery store without someone noticing her.

"Yeah, I can't go out to the grocery store with just pajamas and a bonnet," she joked.

"Once somebody figures out who she is where ever we are, then this line starts to form to take pictures," said Nate Gaskin, Bethany's husband.

Bethany Gaskin, her husband and other family members are well-known for their YouTube videos under their "Beloveslife" channel. Mostly, it's eating that has garnered so much attention. Bethany posts "mukbang" videos, which means she eats meals on camera, mostly seafood.

"I love seafood. Seafood is my number one," she said.

Eating has become a multi-million dollar business for the family. She has over three million followers on YouTube, which doesn't include those who also follow her on Facebook and Instagram. Her videos have received over 700 million views.

She said she started out with the intention to make some cooking videos on YouTube for fun. Her son told her about "mukbang," which she added to the cooking.

"They love my personality. They love how I eat and everything and it just became viral overnight," she said.

So, what's her menu recommendation for a Bengals-Rams Super Bowl Sunday match-up?

"Barbecue sliders, chicken wings of course and maybe some cucumber wraps with crab meat, you know so, Seafood for sure, shrimp, stuffed shrimp. With the Smackalicious Sauce, of course," she said.

And, the family is picking the Bengals to win.

"I'm loving everything that Joe Burrow and the whole team is doing," said Nate Gaskin, who understands waiting a long time for a championship as a Chicago Bears fan. He said the way the city is rallying around the Bengals is great.

"I'm glad to be alive to see it. I love the energy around that it's bringing," he said. "I love what it's doing for the city of Cincinnati, so who dey, who dey baby."

This is also a great time for the "Beloveslife" brand. The couple has a multi-million dollar deal to take their Smackalicious sauce mix into retail grocery stores. Currently, they sell the product through Amazon.

"We're looking to pull all of that manufacturing in-house so we can distribute everywhere and also aid in our process of going retail," said Nate.

There is also a change in some of the foods that Bethany will feature in her videos. She is now choosing healthier options.

"I've transitioned to eating plant-based and vegan. I'm going to incorporate more of my seafood in it and more pescatarian, plant-based pescatarian," she said.

She has planned her next video to be posted on Super Bowl Sunday. It will feature tailgating food and Bengals-wear.

Bengals News

WATCH | Former Bengal Andrew Whitworth wins NFL Man of the Year

C.J. Uzomah to take Cincinnati chili bath if Bengals win Super Bowl

Former Bengal Collinsworth analyzes Super Bowl 56 and what Bengals have to do to win