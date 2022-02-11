C.J. Uzomah: 'I'll take a bath in chili' if Bengals win Super Bowl

LOS ANGELES — Shotgunning chili is for amateurs. Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah is ready to take his postgame celebrations to the next level: bathing in chili.

During Thursday's media availability, Uzomah was asked how he felt about fans chugging cans of Skyline chili to celebrate the team's Super Bowl appearance. While he called the move "reckless" and "awesome," Uzomah said he was willing to take it one step further.

"I'll take a bath in chili," Uzomah said. "You put it in a swimming pool and I'll dive in there. I'll eat my way out."

Uzomah said the idea was first presented to him while recording an episode of the Barstool Sports podcast "Pardon My Take." When cohost Big Cat said he'd take a chili bath if the Bengals won, he jumped on board.

"He said he was going to do it and I said, 'I'll join you," Uzomah. "Easy, 100%."

Uzomah said Thursday he still plans on doing everything he can to play in the Super Bowl after being carted off the field with an MCL sprain during the AFC championship game. He ripped off his knee brace at the team's fan rally at Paul Brown Stadium Monday, hours after saying he was determined to help his team get the first Super Bowl win in franchise history.

"I'm not missing the biggest game of my life," Uzomah said. "I'm not missing it."

READ MORE

NFL star TE Rob Gronkowski picks Bengals Burrow as his preferred QB

Bengals' C.J. Uzomah rips off knee brace, says 'I'm not missing the biggest game of my life'