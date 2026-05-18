Kid Cudi visits Joe Burrow at Cincinnati Bengals practice

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow turns even the Cleveland natives into Bengals fans.

After performing at Riverbend over the weekend, born-and-raised Cleveland rapper Kid Cudi visited Bengals practice — wearing a Bengals hat and jersey with Mescudi (his actual last name) on the back.

At practice, the Bengals shared a video of the "Day 'n' Nite" rapper and co. meeting up with Burrow, with whom he's formed a close friendship.

"What's up, Joe?" Cudi said as Burrow hugged him hello. "You were throwing those rockets out there, bro."

"Good to see you, brother," Burrow said.

This isn't Cudi's first time around the Bengals. He actually performed (a setlist Burrow helped put together) at the team's Super Bowl 56 afterparty and even has Burrow's game-worn AFC Championship jersey — a gift the Cincinnati QB sent him after Cudi tuned into a game for the first time and, according to him, brought them good luck.

"I think it's the Midwestern, Ohio boy qualities, you know?" Cudi told reporter Taylor Rooks about how the two grew into such good friends. "Also, me and my fans have a connection through the music in a way that most artists don't have. ... Seeing Joe be awesome in his world and then know that my music is something that inspired him and helped him on the way on his journey is super humbling."

Burrow said he's been listening to Cudi since he was in sixth grade, and listening to his music "helped me find myself."

Per his Instagram, that wasn't the only thing Cudi's done since coming to Cincinnati. He posted on his story last night the Court Street Kitchen menu.

The rapper continues "The Rebel Ragers Tour 2026" with guests Big Boi, A-Trak and Chip Tha Ripper in Missouri Tuesday night.