Bengals to face Falcons in overseas game in Madrid during 2026 season

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are going global.

Cincinnati is set to face the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid, Spain, during the 2026 season, the Bengals announced Tuesday.

The game will take place Sunday, Nov. 8, at the Bernabéu Stadium, home to Real Madrid C.F., and will air on NFL Network. Kickoff for the game is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET.

The game marks Cincinnati's first international game in Spain — and the Bengals' first with Joe Burrow.

There were rumors that the Bengals would play in Madrid last season, but a Spanish news outlet eventually reported that the Washington Commanders would play the Miami Dolphins instead.

Previously, Cincinnati played two international games in London's Wembley Stadium. On Oct. 30, 2016, Cincinnati tied 27-27 with the Washington Commanders. Three years later, Cincinnati fell to the Los Angeles Rams 24-10 in Wembley.

“We are excited to take the Bengals abroad again and build upon the incredible support of our global fanbase and help the league continue to grow the game of football across the world,” said Bengals Director of Strategy and Engagement Elizabeth Blackburn. “This Madrid game is a special opportunity to showcase the passion, energy and community that define the Bengals’ fandom worldwide.”

The Bengals-Falcons Madrid game, which is the second NFL game to be hosted in Madrid, is one of several international games to be played during the 2026 season.

The Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys will play in the first-ever NFL game in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. It has also been confirmed that the San Francisco 49ers will face the Rams in the first-ever Australian NFL game in Melbourne.

Otherwise, the Detroit Lions and New Orleans Saints will face to-be-announced teams in Munich, Germany, and Paris, France, respectively. The Jacksonville Jaguars also have two London games lined up during the season, as do the Commanders.

For more information about tickets for any NFL international game, click here. You can also click here to learn more information about travel packages to Madrid for the game.