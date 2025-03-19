Joe Burrow to be featured in season 2 of Netflix's 'Quarterback' series

CINCINNATI — Joe Shiesty. Joe Cool. Joe Brrr. Joe... Netflix?

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will be front and center in the upcoming second season of Netflix's "Quarterback" docuseries.

Netflix announced Wednesday that the second season of the show will feature Burrow — alongside Lions QB Jared Goff and Falcons QB Kirk Cousins — throughout the 2024-25 season.

The streaming giant dropped its teaser trailer for the season Wednesday, which jokingly played with the idea of a "Mascots" season before Burrow, Cousins and Goff say they're all in for another season of "Quarterback."

Netflix said the new season of "Quarterback" will premiere in July, but the company hasn't announced an exact date.

The show will give a behind-the-scenes look at Burrow navigating through a season that came with high expectations for the Bengals. Despite the offensive triumphs Burrow and the Bengals had, the team ended the 2024-25 season with a 9-8 record, missing the playoffs for the second straight season.

The team's 2024 season was also captured during Max's latest in-season version of "Hard Knocks," which followed the entirety of the AFC North.

"Quarterback," which is produced with NFL Films, first premiered on Netflix in 2023 and featured Cousins, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Marcus Mariota, who was with the Falcons at the time. After the success of the series, Netflix featured several of the league's pass catchers in "Receiver."