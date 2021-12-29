Joe Burrow named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance during the team's 41-21 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Burrow posted career highs in passing yardage (525), touchdown passes (four), passer rating (143.2) and completions (37, tied). His passing yardage total broke a 31-year-old team record held by Boomer Esiason and was the fourth-highest in NFL history.

The Athens, Ohio native's 941 combined passing yards against the Ravens are the most by a single player against an opponent in one season. The previous record was 874 yards held by both San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana in 1990 against the Atlanta Falcons, and Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino in 1988 against thew New York Jets.

This is Burrow's second time winning an AFC Player of the Week award this season after he won in week 4 after the Bengals beat the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Bengals players have combined to win seven weekly or monthly awards this year. The list includes Burrow (weeks 4 and 6, offense), Ja'Marr Chase (week 7, offense), kicker Evan McPherson (weeks 1 and 11, special teams), halfbakck Joe Mixon (week 12, offense). Chase won NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month in September).

During Sunday's game, Chase and wide receiver Tee Higgis became the first WR duo, 23 years old or under, to each catch 1,000 receiving yards for the same team during the sames season.

