Joe Burrow named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for back-to-back months

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is making strides becoming the first player to be named AFC Offensive Player of the Month in back-to-back months since 2021.

The Bengals announced on Thursday that Burrow has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for regular-season games played in December and January.

In Cincinnati’s six games played since Dec. 1, Burrow completed 186 of 244 passes for 1,890 yards and 16 touchdowns. He led the team to a 5-1 record and led all NFL quarterbacks in completions.

Burrow completed at least 70 percent of his passing attempts in each of the six games starting with a 73.7 percentage for 309 yards and three touchdowns during the Dec. 1 game against Pittsburgh. He followed that up by going 33 of 44 for 369 yards and three more touchdown passes in an on-the-road win against Dallas.

Burrow passed for three touchdowns on Dec. 15 at Tennessee. His third touchdown pass was his 36th of the season, which broke his own Bengals single-season record.

The following week Burrow helped the Bengals complete a season sweep of Cleveland with 252 passing yards and three touchdowns. Burrow became the first player in NFL history with 250 passing yards and three touchdowns in seven consecutive games.

Burrow posted a season-high 80.4 completion percentage for 277 yards and a touchdown in the regular season finale at Pittsburgh.

This is Burrow's second career AFC Offensive Player of the Month award. He also received the same award for games played in November.