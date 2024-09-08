Watch Now
Ja'Marr Chase, awaiting a contract extension, active for the Bengals' opener vs Pats

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase enters the field during the Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase is active for Cincinnati's game against the Patriots on Sunday, although fellow receiver Tee Higgins is out with a hamstring injury.

Chase was a “hold-in” for most of the preseason as he awaits a contract extension. He practiced Thursday and Friday and was listed by the Bengals as questionable.

Chase went through his pregame warmups as usual Sunday.

Chase has two years remaining on his current contract, but wants to become one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL.

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, one of Chase’s teammates at LSU, set the standard for receivers when he signed a four-year, $140 million deal. More recently, Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb signed a four-year, $136 million extension.

Without Higgins, the Bengals will have to rely on receivers Andrei Iosivas, Charlie Jones, Trenton Irwin and rookie Jermaine Burton, among others.

