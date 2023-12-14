Watch Now
SportsFootballBengals

Actions

Intercepting QB's and The Grinch: Come holiday shopping with Bengals' Cam Taylor-Britt

Taylor-Britt partnered up with Ty Holden and the "Holden Hands Toy Drive" to fulfill Holiday wishlists for inner-city kids.
He lights up opposing offenses with a smile, and now he's making Cincinnati kids smile in partnership with the Holden Hands 2023 Toy Drive.
Cam Taylor-Britt picks out a remote control car for "Holden Hands Toy Drive"
Posted at 1:35 PM, Dec 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-14 13:35:48-05

NEWPORT, Ky. — During the season of giving, Bengals defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt partnered up with Tyshon Holden and “Holden Hands” to help spread Holiday cheer to inner-city kids in Cincinnati. Taylor-Britt and other volunteers spent an evening at the Target in Newport, Ky. checking off dozens of wish lists to fulfill as a part of the “Holden Hands Toy Drive”. 

“Honestly, man, it's something that I've always wanted to do and now that I have the opportunity to, you know, go and do it, it is number one on the list, you know, anytime a holiday comes around, I want to be one of the first ones to kind of, you know, just go around and put my effort out there to the community,” Taylor-Britt said.

Taylor-Britt credits his selfless, giving nature to his upbringing in Alabama and his mother.

“One of the things that that's on my mind always because a lot of people, you know, didn't do this you know, when I was growing up. So, just to give the kids hope, let them know that somebody is there for them and, just, see a smile on somebody's face, you know, that's always number one for me marking off the list,” Taylor-Britt said.

 I spent the evening with Taylor-Britt, who was not there to put on a show. From deliberating over roller skate color to checking the speed of a remote control car (Cam’s favorite toy as a kid), he was walking through the aisles making sure every kid got exactly what they asked for.

Cam Taylor-Britt and Marshall Kramsky looking at holiday wish lists
Bengals Defensive Back Cam Taylor-Britt and Sports Anchor Marshall Kramsky looking at holiday wish lists

“We’ve been at a stadium all day and like you said, I'm here, man. This is not because they forced me to, it's because I want to,” Taylor-Britt said.

“To see all of you (volunteers) here with open hands, come out here and you know, stand for something a little bit greater than ourselves is huge," Holden said. "I want to thank you guys from myself with the ‘Holden Hands’ team. I try not get emotional about it, but I can't wait to see these kid’s faces.I know it's going to light up their world."

“Holden Hands” focuses on helping inner-city youth in Cincinnati as well as other facing unfortunate circumstances. If you are interested in learning more and/or donating to “Holden Hands”, click here.

More Bengals news:
Bengals QB Jake Browning jokes about family using Joe Burrow's suite again Hamilton County taxpayers to pay $39 million for Paycor Stadium improvements Vikings to start Nick Mullens against Bengals in latest quarterback shuffle

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO 9 News Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

3:18 PM, Mar 17, 2020
Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

5:18 PM, May 03, 2022
MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

1:22 PM, Oct 19, 2018

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.