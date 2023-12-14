Intercepting QB's and The Grinch: Come holiday shopping with Bengals' Cam Taylor-Britt

NEWPORT, Ky. — During the season of giving, Bengals defensive back Cam Taylor-Britt partnered up with Tyshon Holden and “Holden Hands” to help spread Holiday cheer to inner-city kids in Cincinnati. Taylor-Britt and other volunteers spent an evening at the Target in Newport, Ky. checking off dozens of wish lists to fulfill as a part of the “Holden Hands Toy Drive”.

“Honestly, man, it's something that I've always wanted to do and now that I have the opportunity to, you know, go and do it, it is number one on the list, you know, anytime a holiday comes around, I want to be one of the first ones to kind of, you know, just go around and put my effort out there to the community,” Taylor-Britt said.

Taylor-Britt credits his selfless, giving nature to his upbringing in Alabama and his mother.

“One of the things that that's on my mind always because a lot of people, you know, didn't do this you know, when I was growing up. So, just to give the kids hope, let them know that somebody is there for them and, just, see a smile on somebody's face, you know, that's always number one for me marking off the list,” Taylor-Britt said.

I spent the evening with Taylor-Britt, who was not there to put on a show. From deliberating over roller skate color to checking the speed of a remote control car (Cam’s favorite toy as a kid), he was walking through the aisles making sure every kid got exactly what they asked for.

Katie Cepero Bengals Defensive Back Cam Taylor-Britt and Sports Anchor Marshall Kramsky looking at holiday wish lists



“We’ve been at a stadium all day and like you said, I'm here, man. This is not because they forced me to, it's because I want to,” Taylor-Britt said.

“To see all of you (volunteers) here with open hands, come out here and you know, stand for something a little bit greater than ourselves is huge," Holden said. "I want to thank you guys from myself with the ‘Holden Hands’ team. I try not get emotional about it, but I can't wait to see these kid’s faces.I know it's going to light up their world."

“Holden Hands” focuses on helping inner-city youth in Cincinnati as well as other facing unfortunate circumstances. If you are interested in learning more and/or donating to “Holden Hands”, click here.