'I plan on being here for the rest of my career': Joe Mixon on restructuring contract, recent trial

CINCINNATI — Bengals RB Joe Mixon spoke with media members Monday for the first time since being found not guilty of an aggravated menacing charge.

A judge decided Thursday that there was not enough evidence that Mixon waved a firearm at a woman the day before Cincinnati took on the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Mixon said during the Bengals' open locker room that it was great the trial ended so that he can "hone in on being the best teammate that I can possibly be."

"It's a blessing to be here for another year, man, so I'm just gonna try to do whatever I can to be what I am to my teammates and to the fans, and try to do whatever I can to be that positive role model in this here locker room because that's what matters," Mixon said.

The 27-year-old said he's focused on his veteran role, excited to be going into his seventh year with the team.

"At the end of the day, year seven with the same organization, it's a blessing," Mixon said. "I plan on being here for the rest of my career, and hopefully just getting extended for as long as possible, as long as I'm doing what I should be doing. It's a blessing to be here, very thankful."

Mixon restructured his contract in July to remain in Cincinnati. He said he's "comfortable" with the money he has and wants to keep the Bengals' core together during this window.

"We see all the pieces that we have together, we're trying to keep everybody here in this locker room," Mixon said. "We see the Super Bowl window, and as long as we keep everybody together, I mean, we're right there, so hopefully these guys get their deals done."

As the Bengals near the start of the season, QB Joe Burrow is still without a long-term contract extension. WR Tee Higgins is also eligible for an extension, with fellow wideout Ja'Marr Chase eligible after this season.

Mixon's advice to his teammates amid negotiations is "be patient."

"Don't let the business side hurt what you feel in the locker room," said Mixon. "At the end of the day, everybody knows their worth. They know everybody's worth. ... I hope everybody gets the most money that they can."