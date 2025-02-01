'I don't know what more he could do' | Joe Burrow says Ja'Marr Chase, teammates 'deserve to be paid'

CINCINNATI — While they may have wished they were still in Cincinnati preparing for next week's game, Bengals stars Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase appeared to have plenty of fun at the Pro Bowl skills competition in Orlando this week — while also getting the message across that they want to continue to play together for many more seasons.

Burrow, of course, signed a five-year, $275 million contract extension in 2023. Chase's future, though, isn't quite as clear. He was a hold-in for most of the preseason last year while awaiting a contract extension (which he noted the Bengals approached him with, not the other way around).

Then, after what he called an "aggravating" process with no end in sight, Chase halted all negotiations until after the season ended. He proceeded to play and earn the triple crown of receiving, leading the league in receptions, yards and touchdowns.

Speaking to ESPN, Burrow was clear about how important his teammate is to the Bengals amid renewed contract negotiations.

"Everybody sees it every single week, week in and week out. He continues to make unbelievable plays, make people miss, score 50-plus yard touchdowns," Burrow said. "I mean, I don't know what more he could do to show and prove himself."

Chase and Burrow have played together every year since 2018 with one exception (Burrow's rookie season, in which Chase opted out of college ball to prepare for the NFL). The two have made it clear they have no desire to change that.

Still, Chase has been transparent about his desire to be paid what he believes he is worth.

"I just hope I get what's fair at the end of the day and you know ... what my worth is," Chase told ESPN while in Orlando. "Hopefully I don't put too much pressure on anybody, but I just want it to be fair. That's all."

“I hope I get what’s fair. … Fair is - What I deserve. I can’t really say everything I want to say.”



If the Bengals do pay Chase what he wants, would that impact other guys, like Tee Higgins? Both Burrow and Chase have spoken throughout the season about wanting to continue to play with Higgins, with Burrow calling him a "one-of-a-kind player."

While he never said Higgins' name, Burrow made it clear while speaking to ESPN this week that there are more guys on the Bengals who deserve to be getting paid.

"You know, we have several guys like (Chase) who have stepped up for us and deserve to be paid, and deserve to be paid what they're worth," Burrow said.

