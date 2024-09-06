Ja'Marr Chase a 'game-time' decision; confident an extension will get done

CINCINNATI — Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase says he is a game-time decision to play in the Cincinnati Bengals season opener at home against the New England Patriots Sunday amid his pending contract extension negotiations.

Chase spoke to the media on Friday for the first time since his consistent absence from training camp, and limited participation overall since organized team activities began this summer. Cincinnati's WR1 only returned this week as a "limited" participant.

The 24-year-old opened up about the process of his contract negotiations, saying the Bengals approached him over the summer about an extension, not the other way around. He told media in the locker room after Friday's practice that his deadline to have an extension in place was today. Chase said the most recent offer he got was "off a little bit" and that he would wait and see by Sunday's game.

Chase called the process "long" and "aggravating." He said it was "pretty hard" not practicing through the summer.

When asked about the rumors that he wanted just one penny more than Justin Jefferson, who recently got a contract extension of four years for $140 million making him the highest paid non-QB in the league's history, he said "If I want to beat Justin, I'll beat the sh*t out of Justin, not by a penny, brother."

Chase did say he was confident a deal would get done, going on to say "I love Cincinnati... I love the teammates here, I love the fans here. It's just a beautiful place to be."

His teammates have been outspoken in their support of Chase, saying he was prepared and that they respected his decisions during practice and training camp.

"I know he's looking for it, and I want him to have it myself," Tee Higgins said.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said the team has plans in place in case Chase is unavailable Sunday. Taylor has also consistently said that Ja'Marr's limited practice was all part of a "plan" that he and Chase had.

Chase is in the fourth-year of his five-year rookie deal. Joe Burrow received an extension in a similar time frame, signing what was, at the time, the biggest contract in NFL history.

Selected by the Bengals in the first round of the 2021 draft, Chase was named Offensive Rookie of the Year after finishing his first NFL season with 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns. Despite dealing with an injury in 2022, he once again finished with more than 1,000 yards in just 12 games. The three-time Pro Bowler then followed that up with 100 receptions for 1,216 yards last year.

Chase has multiple NFL and franchise records, including becoming the youngest player in league history with multiple 100-yard receiving games in a single postseason.