Game Week Notes: Burrow praises Bates' chameleon-like leadership style

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow and Jessie Bates III are two of the Bengals' seven captains for the 2021 season.

The others are Vonn Bell, Sam Hubbard, Joe Mixon, Tyler Boyd, and Kevin Huber.

BATES' LEADERSHIP STYLE

On Tuesday, Burrow was asked about Bates' leadership style.

"Where he really shines, is in the locker room," said Burrow. "Some people are like chameleons. They can talk to everybody. One day they'll be sitting with the DBs. The next day they'll be sitting with the defensive line; next day with the receivers."

Burrow was alluding the chameleon's amazing natural ability to change appearance and blend in with its environment.

READ: National Geographic article on chameleon's blending ability

Bates, a starter in the defensive secondary, is one of the top-rated players on the Bengals' roster, but he's heading into the final season of his rookie contract.

BURROW'S STATUS

Joe Burrow went down with a knee injury last November in a game against the Washington Football Team.

He returned to the field in time for fall camp and played three snaps in the Bengals' final preseason game.

"It's exciting to play football again," said Burrow on Tuesday. "I'm a football player, not just a quarterback. Getting hit is part of the game. I'm excited to experience it."

Burrow is set to start at quarterback Sunday, a little more than nine months after surgery to repair a torn ACL and MCL.

FANS IN THE STADIUM

The Bengals are allowing full capacity crowds at Paul Brown Stadium to start the season.

In 2020, attendance was limited all season.

Head Coach Zac Taylor is excited to see this season's gameday atmosphere.

"Week one, pack this stadium. Be as loud as possible," said Taylor. "It's 2021. It's a new year. We've got a new team. Our guys are fired up. We're going to be ready to play. We're going to give the fans something to cheer about. We need them to show up and be loud."

"THE GRIDDY"

Former LSU wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase (Bengals) and Justin Jefferson (Vikings) will be on opposing sidelines in week 1.

Both are famous for popularizing "The Griddy" as a touchdown dance during LSU's run to the 2019 college football national championship.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor was asked about it on Tuesday.

"I don't spend a lot of time thinking about The Griddy," said Taylor. "That's all I can say, I think."

THE GAME

The Bengals open the 2021 season at home against the Minnesota Vikings.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. at Paul Brown Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 12.

WATCH: Zac Taylor's press conference previewing week 1

WATCH: Joe Burrow's press conference previewing week 1