Paul Brown Stadium going cashless for full-capacity 2021 season

CINCINNATI — Paul Brown Stadium will become a cashless and paperless facility, joining other local sports and entertainment venues across the Tri-State preparing to or having already returned to hosting full-capacity events amid the continuing coronavirus pandemic.

"Visitors to the stadium for games, concerts and other events can expect to exclusively use a credit card, debit card or mobile payment for all purchases in the facility," officials posted to the team's website Tuesday. "Going cashless allows the stadium to operate more efficiently and effectively as cashless transactions are faster, more secure and reduce wait times to allow fans to get back to the action sooner."

The change will go into effect Aug. 29 for the Bengals' preseason home opener against the Miami Dolphins.

Great American Ball Park, TQL Stadium and Kings Island have all gone cashless in light of the ongoing pandemic.

The following forms of payment will be accepted inside the stadium:

Credit cards (Visa, Mastercard or Discover)

Debit cards

Apple Pay

Google Pay (concessions only)

Universal debit card purchased at cash-to-card kiosks located throughout the stadium

Roaming food vendors will be equipped with card readers, the team said.

The stadium will continue its mobile-only ticketing policy enacted last year. Fans can access their tickets using the Bengals mobile app.

The team's announcement Tuesday did not give any indication if it would require fans to provide proof of vaccination or a recent negative test result, or to wear masks inside the stadium. Also on Tuesday, the Las Vegas Raiders became the first NFL team to require that all fans provide proof of full inoculation against COVID-19 in order to attend.