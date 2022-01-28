Free Bengals pep rally to be hosted at The Banks Friday

CINCINNATI — Fans excited about this weekend's AFC Championship Game can celebrate the Bengals' success and wish the team good luck at a pep rally hosted at The Banks Friday.

Mayor Aftab Pureval, Hall of Famer Anthony Muñoz and Bengals legends Ickey Woods and David Fulcher are scheduled to appear at the free event running from 4 to 7 p.m. on Freedom Way. Who Dey and members of the BenGals will also be in attendance.

The stage will be placed in front of the Freedom Center, with beverage sales available throughout the DORA district. All beverage sales will benefit Special Olympics and its Polar Plunge event that takes place at The Banks Saturday.

Audio Graffiti, a local band that most recently performed at Tin Roof Nashville for a Bengals pregame, will perform.

All fans are asked to show their stripes and cheer on their favorite team.

While some fans are making the trip to Arrowhead, bars and restaurants across the Tri-State are expecting big crowds for Game Dey. Though some places have already taken reservations, many said they are operating on a first come, first serve basis this weekend. To check out just some of the local spots offering a place to watch the game, click here.

The Bengals take on the Chiefs Sunday at 3 p.m. on CBS.

