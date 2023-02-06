Former Bengals WR AJ Green retiring from the NFL

CINCINNATI — Former Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green is retiring from the NFL.

Green posted to his Instagram page in making the announcement, saying "I've never been a man of many words, so I'll keep this short. Thank you."

Green went on to specifically thank the Bengals, saying "I've stayed true to the game and it owes me nothing."

Green spent 11 seasons as a pro, with nine of those in Cincy.

NEW: A.J. Green announced on his IG that he is officially retiring from the #NFL. Green thanked the #Bengals organization. #RuleTheJungle @WCPO pic.twitter.com/iRE9jyhYjq — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) February 6, 2023

Green was drafted by the Bengals as the 4th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft and was part of a prolific offense with Andy Dalton under center, racking up six 1,000-yard seasons between 2011 and 2017.

For all his talents, Green's time in Cincinnati was tainted, as his teams lost five straight wild card round playoff games.

Injuries started piling up for Green in 2018, and eventually he signed with the Arizona Cardinals for his final two years in the league.

Green finished his career with the Bengals in 2nd place all-time for the team in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, behind on Chad Johnson.