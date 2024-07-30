Watch Now
SportsFootballBengals

Actions

First look: Bengals reveal new, upgraded locker room for the first time

Cincinnati is getting a first look at The Bengal's new locker room Tuesday. The team posted several photos of the locker room along with Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins and several other players' first reactions.
Bengals new locker room
Posted at
and last updated

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati is getting a first look at the Bengal's new locker room.

The team posted several photos of the locker room along with Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins and several other players' first reactions on social media Tuesday.

The players were excited about the upgrades in the video posted to social media.

“It’s unbelievable. The players are going to love all the features in the new locker room,” Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor said. “This is an investment in our football team and shows the organization’s commitment to delivering a top-tier, player-friendly environment. We appreciate the Brown and Blackburn families’ leadership and support on this project.”

Bengals new locker room
Cincinnati got its first look at the new locker room Tuesday.

The team said the upgrades mix tradition and high-end technology providing a "best-in-class working environment."

Above the doors leading into the locker room the sentence "Win a game for Cincinnati" is written at the top.

One of the walls also has the Bengals logo on it and the words "Cincinnati Bengals" in white.

Bengals new locker room
Cincinnati got its first look at the new locker room Tuesday.

Each locker has the player's last name at the top with their jersey number in the top right and the Bengals logo at the top left. Below that, "Bengals" is written in orange.

The lockers are also illuminated in orange and the lights throughout the room can be altered to shine white or orange.

Bengals new locker room
Cincinnati got its first look at the new locker room Tuesday.

According to the press release, the upgrade features include:

  • New lockers that are 10 feet, 4 inches tall with extra strength shelving
  • Locks that can be unlocked using a phone
  • Two charging outlets in each locker and a wireless phone charger
  • Handles that custom and stainless steal with orange powder-coated on the back
  • Upgraded restrooms
  • Higher ceilings
  • Nine drying fans
  • A ventilation system that pushes out odors
  • Quick dry compartment to speed up the time it takes to dry cleats, gloves and other gear
  • Paul Brown's signature engraved on the lift-up footlocker storage compartment

“We hope it’s an energizing, high-end, professional setting for our players every day,” Bengals Director of Strategy and Engagement Elizabeth Blackburn said. “We had a great project team who delivered a clean, cool space with functional, efficient lockers that achieve our players’ needs. We paired modern features like chargers for the growing number of devices and drying units for equipment with custom details in many places in the lockers that feature our franchise’s great brand and history.”

More Bengals news:
Ja'Marr Chase still not participating in team practice at training camp BJ Hill holds up his end of the bargain and bleaches his hair like Joe Burrow Tee Higgins says he wants one more shot at the Super Bowl with the Bengals

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch more sports news
First look: Bengals reveal new, upgraded locker room
Bengals training camp day 4: BJ bleaches hair, Sam Hubbard hurt
Sycamore alum Carson Foster wins bronze medal for 400m individual medley at Olymypics
WCPO 9 Cincinnati Latest Headlines | July 28, 7am
Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins seen running drills at Day 1 of Bengals training camp
NBA says it has entered deal with Amazon, not accepting Warner Bros. Discovery's offer
NBA says it has entered deal with Amazon, not accepting Warner Bros. Discovery's offer
The story behind Joe Burrow's new hair
Joe Burrow speaks after Day 1 of Bengals training camp
Coco Gauff named Team USA's youngest-ever flag bearer, joins Lebron James
Coco Gauff named Team USA's youngest-ever flag bearer, joins Lebron James
Salt Lake City will officially host 2034 Winter Olympics
Salt Lake City will officially host 2034 Winter Olympics
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

Serving our community for 75 years! Click here to watch.