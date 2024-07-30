Watch Now
First look: Bengals reveal new, upgraded locker room

The team posted several photos of the locker room along with Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins and several other players' first reactions.

Bengals new locker room The team said the upgrades mix tradition and high-end technology providing a "best-in-class working environment."Photo by: The Bengals Bengals new locker room As you walk around the corner into the locker room, the Bengals logo and the words "Cincinnati Bengals" are on one of the walls.Photo by: The Bengals Bengals new locker room The lights throughout the room can be altered to shine white or orange.Photo by: The Bengals Bengals new locker room The lockers are illuminated in orange. Each locker has the player's last name at the top with their jersey number in the top right and the Bengals logo at the top left. Below that, "Bengals" is written in orange.Photo by: The Bengals Bengals new locker room New lockers are 10 feet, 4 inches tall with extra strength shelvingPhoto by: The Bengals Bengals new locker room Paul Brown's signature is engraved on the lift-up footlocker storage compartment.Photo by: The Bengals Bengals new locker room The team said the upgrades mix tradition and high-end technology providing a "best-in-class working environment."Photo by: The Bengals

