First look: Bengals reveal new, upgraded locker room

The team said the upgrades mix tradition and high-end technology providing a "best-in-class working environment." The Bengals

As you walk around the corner into the locker room, the Bengals logo and the words "Cincinnati Bengals" are on one of the walls. The Bengals

The lights throughout the room can be altered to shine white or orange. The Bengals

The lockers are illuminated in orange. Each locker has the player's last name at the top with their jersey number in the top right and the Bengals logo at the top left. Below that, "Bengals" is written in orange. The Bengals

New lockers are 10 feet, 4 inches tall with extra strength shelving The Bengals

Paul Brown's signature is engraved on the lift-up footlocker storage compartment. The Bengals

