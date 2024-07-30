First look: Bengals reveal new, upgraded locker room
The team posted several photos of the locker room along with Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins and several other players' first reactions.
The team said the upgrades mix tradition and high-end technology providing a "best-in-class working environment."Photo by: The Bengals As you walk around the corner into the locker room, the Bengals logo and the words "Cincinnati Bengals" are on one of the walls.Photo by: The Bengals The lights throughout the room can be altered to shine white or orange.Photo by: The Bengals The lockers are illuminated in orange. Each locker has the player's last name at the top with their jersey number in the top right and the Bengals logo at the top left. Below that, "Bengals" is written in orange.Photo by: The Bengals New lockers are 10 feet, 4 inches tall with extra strength shelvingPhoto by: The Bengals Paul Brown's signature is engraved on the lift-up footlocker storage compartment.Photo by: The Bengals The team said the upgrades mix tradition and high-end technology providing a "best-in-class working environment."Photo by: The Bengals