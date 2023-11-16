Fan's video showing off her Bengals baby bump goes viral online

CINCINNATI — Some of us have jumped on the Bengals bandwagon — others are born into it.

One Cincinnati mom is hard at work raising the next generation of super fans — even before birth!

You’ve heard of a baby bump. But how ‘bout a Bengals bump? About 2 million times?!

"Two million I think on TikTok," said Brydon Lustig, "and that’s a lot of people to see my pregnant belly out on their phones but..."

But that’s exactly what happened when the Bengals super-fan and mom-to-be busted out the markers on the way to the game.

"Yeah, I don't know. I just kind of thought like, this is my only game, I'm going to be nine months pregnant. I'm going to get to go to this game before the baby comes. I might as well wear a little crop top, paint my belly," she said.

Her Bengals belly stopped online "scrollers" and stopped fans at the stadium in their tracks.

"So many people were like honking at me as I was walking in and high-fiving. It was really fun," she said.

Now, her baby boy, Dempsey, is one of the fans — just like his mom (or so she hopes).

Lustig said she was also born into Bengals fandom.

"I wasn't given any choice but I wouldn't have any other way. I was Bengals fan from the day I was born. My parents are both really big fans," she said.

And now, she’s tackling the next generation, convinced the team is on the up-swing and ready for the Ravens.

"We always start out a little slow and then we're gonna go on a run!" she said.