Days before Bengals season opener, city and county still have to approve formal name change of Paycor Stadium

CINCINNATI — Like William Shakespeare once said, "What's in a name?"

The Cincinnati Bengals are still the defending AFC champs, but the place they play — Paul Brown Stadium — will soon have a different name.

"It will always be Paul Brown Stadium to me," said fan Lindsey Carmack.

As WCPO reported in August, the Bengals' home is now called Paycor Stadium after the team announced a partnership with the HR software company based in Norwood. Just like fans would do with the players, they're giving their critiques on the stadium name.

"It should be Paul Brown Stadium presented by Paycor, but I will get behind the bandwagon," Josh Alig said. "Keep the players, keep the integrity of the organization, and let's win some football games."

"I've been a Paul Brown fan since Cleveland, what do you think I'm going to call it? It's Paul Brown Stadium," said Robert Story.

City of Cincinnati records show the team wants to put up 12 signs that take up a total of more than 69,000 square feet of space. However, the team still needs to get the formal approval of the signage and the name change since Hamilton County owns the stadium.

While the team goes through the process of solidifying the new name and signage, some fans are trying to focus on what they feel really matters.

"As long as the win column is more than the loss column, that's all we care about in Cincinnati," said Alig.

As Shakespeare once wrote “what’s in a name?” Confusion, criticism and questions are coming since the name hasn’t been formally approved and as you can see, the new name is on display. The story at 11pm @WCPO pic.twitter.com/pc76zUbfEq — Bret Buganski (@Bret_Buganski) September 6, 2022

A ribbon cutting for Paycor Stadium is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. The city will also hold a public hearing for the new signage of the new stadium name at City Council Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 1 p.m. There will be public comments.

