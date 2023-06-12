Cleveland Browns unveil new dog logo with hidden symbols of Ohio & Cleveland

CINCINNATI — The Cleveland Browns unveiled a new "dog logo" on Monday.

In April, the team asked fans to submit their own logo designs, for consideration.

Four fan-submitted logos were chosen as finalists, along with one team-designed logo.

About a month ago, voting began, as fans and players were asked to pick their favorite design.

Alright, to sum it up, here are the 5️⃣ finalists to become our new official dog logo! The next round of voting begins Wednesday 🦴 pic.twitter.com/Non04jQKar — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 8, 2023

The winning logo was unveiled on Monday.

It was designed by Houston Mark, a graphic designer based in Texas (according to his Twitter account).

Shortly after the Cleveland Browns unveiled the winning logo on Monday, Mark posted a message on social media:

"I can't express the gratitude I have for the outpouring of positivity and appreciation given to my work." Houston Mark

Thank you to everyone who voted! I am truly overwhelmed by the support given to me over the past two months, I can't express the gratitude I have for the outpouring of positivity and appreciation given to my work. Cleveland, this is for you! https://t.co/pZg5q7U824 — Houston Mark (first name Houston) (@houstonnotmark) June 12, 2023

The logo features design notes, symbolic of the city of Cleveland, the state of Ohio, and the history of the franchise.

There is a shape in the upper-left part of the logo (the dog's ear) which symbolizes the state of Ohio.

The dog's collar has a "C" for cleveland, and is shaped like the team's stadium.

It also features the shape of a guitar pick, as a nod to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland.

The dog's mouth is shaped like the well-known Guardian Bridge in Cleveland.

The dog's nose is shaped like a football.

There are eight spikes on the dog's collar, symbolic of the team's eight championships.

There is a stripe on the dog's head, symbolic of the Browns' helmet stripe

There is a shape in the upper-right par of the logo, symbolic of the helmets worn in the team's fan section (the Dawg Pound) during games.

more than meets the eye 🧐🦴 pic.twitter.com/iwJ7i1kN6a — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 12, 2023

The new logo will be featured prominently on team merchandise.

"The fact that Browns fans felt represented by the logo was by far the most gratifying thing about this entire project," said designer Houston Mark, according to a release by the team.

The Cincinnati Bengals will be one of the first teams to see the new logo in use, as they are scheduled to face the Browns in both teams' season-opener on Sept. 10 in Cleveland.

The other scheduled game between the Bengals and Browns is in the final week of the regular season (week 18) on Jan. 7, 2024.