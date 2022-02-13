PHOTOS: The Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

Share Facebook

Fans arrive before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Ted S. Warren/AP

Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Ted S. Warren/AP

Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Vonn Bell (24) runs onto the field before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans (25) is seen during warmups before a game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl 56, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 in Inglewood, CA. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano) Steve Luciano/AP

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) speaks with back judge Scott Helverson (93) before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) Ted S. Warren/AP

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals warm up before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) Tony Gutierrez/AP

Cincinnati Bengals players stand and listen to "Lift Every Voice and Sing" before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez) Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

Cincinnati Bengals cheerleaders perform before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) Elaine Thompson/AP

The Cincinnati Bengals mascot runs onto the field before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) Lynne Sladky/AP

Country music artist Mickey Guyton performs the national anthem before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Morry Gash/AP

The Cincinnati Bengals team enters the field before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Tim Donnelly) Tim Donnelly/AP

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) grabs a pass for a touchdown as Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) defends during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) Matt Rourke/AP

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers, middle, is tackled by Cincinnati Bengals inside linebacker Logan Wilson, left, and outside linebacker Germaine Pratt during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Chris O'Meara/AP

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams play during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Morry Gash) Morry Gash/AP

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) makes a catch against Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) for a touchdown during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) Mark J. Terrill/AP

