Updates: Caleb Williams gets TD off pass from DJ Moore, ties it up with Bengals

Bengals Packers Football
Mike Roemer/AP
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Flacco passes in the pocket against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis.
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are back in Paycor Stadium, taking on the Chicago Bears.

The Bears tied it up 7-7 after QB Caleb Williams scored off a pass from wide receiver DJ Moore.

The Bengals scored first and early when receiver Charlie Jones ran back a 98-yard punt return to open the game.

The Bengals (3-5) are coming off a disappointing loss to the formerly winless New York Jets. The Bears (4-3) are also coming off a loss, having fallen to the Baltimore Ravens 30-16 last week. Prior to that Ravens loss, the Bears were running on a three-game winning streak high.

Despite uncertainty due to a shoulder injury, Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco is starting for Cincinnati. The 40-year-old injured his AC joint in his throwing shoulder during the second half of the Jets game.

The Bengals need to win Sunday's matchup with the Bears if they want to stay in the AFC North conversation ahead of Joe Burrow's return from his toe injury.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

