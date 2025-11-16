Cincinnati Bengals look to get AFC North victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are back on the road after their bye, facing off with AFC North rival the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Bengals (3-6) are looking to bounce back from two back-to-back losses against the New York Jets and Chicago Bears. The Steelers (5-4) are also coming off a loss, falling to the Los Angeles Chargers last week.

Cincinnati is once again without Joe Burrow, who continues to nurse his toe injury but returned to practice this past week. Joe Flacco will continue to fill Burrow's shoes, and despite the loss, Flacco put up a career game in his last showing with Cincinnati, throwing 30-of-44 for 470 yards and 4 touchdowns with 2 interceptions.

Sunday's divisional matchup between the Bengals and Steelers weighs heavily in the fight for the AFC North. The Steelers currently hold first place, but losing three of their last four games doesn't bode too well for them, especially as the Baltimore Ravens begin to surge with the return of Lamar Jackson.

The Bengals must beat the Steelers to stay relevant in the AFC North. They did so last month, and a sweep of Pittsburgh increases the odds of Cincinnati playing meaningful football by the time Burrow returns.

In order to secure that victory, Cincinnati will need to show massive improvement in its defense. Despite Flacco and the offense throwing up 38 and 42 points against the Jets and Bears, respectively, it hasn't been enough to win.

The Bengals are allowing a league-high 426.6 yards per game, including 166.4 yards on the ground. Cincinnati also tops the league in missed tackles with 109.

Despite the stats, Flacco and key offensive players like Ja'Marr Chase refuse to blame solely the defense for those losses.

The Bengals and Steelers kick off at 1 p.m. in Acrisure Stadium.