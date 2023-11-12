Burrow connects with Irwin to score on opening drive against Texans, Bengals lead 7-0

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals have won four straight games, and they're looking for their fifth against the Houston Texans.

For the fifth consecutive game, the Bengals have scored on their opening drive. Joe Burrow went long with a 32-yard pass and connected with Trenton Irwin for his first touchdown of the season.

Burrow and company are coming off a strong 24-18 win against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football.

The Bengals (5-3) are welcoming the Texans (4-4) to Paycor Stadium after Houston squeaked out a 39-37 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Houston's rookie QB CJ Stroud had his best game of his career — also breaking NFL rookie records — throwing 470 yards for 5 touchdowns and zero interceptions. The former Ohio State QB also had a 71.4% completion rate.

While Stroud had a standout game for the Texans, Houston's defense will have to face Burrow, who threw 348 yards for 2 touchdowns and zero interceptions against Buffalo. Burrow also had a 70.5% completion rate.

The Bengals offense has been hot over the past four weeks, but Burrow is without receiver Tee Higgins due to a hamstring injury. Defensive end Sam Hubbard was also ruled out due to an ankle injury.

Fellow receiver Ja'Marr Chase was listed as questionable but is active to play. He's been dealing with a back injury he sustained during the Bills game.

Regardless of injuries, if the Bengals come out swinging on their first drive, it may be hard for the Texans to catch up. In their last four wins, the Bengals offense has scored on their opening drive. In the past three games, they have followed it up with a touchdown on their second possession. To boil it down: the Bengals are 18-2 when they score first.

The Bengals and Texans kickoff at 1 p.m. at Paycor Stadium. Follow along below: