UPDATES: Bengals' Cam Taylor-Britt intercepts Russell Wilson, gets pick-six

CINCINNATI — It's AFC North time in the Jungle as the Cincinnati Bengals face off with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Steelers, 0 | Bengals, 7

On the Steelers' opening drive of the game, Cam Taylor-Britt picked off Russell Wilson on a pass intended for George Pickens. Taylor-Britt ran the interception back to the end zone for Cincinnati's first points of the game.

The Bengals went three-and-out on their opening drive against the Steelers. The Steelers defense was able to easily stuff Cincinnati's run game and quickly applied pressure to offensive line.

Cincinnati is without linebacker Logan Wilson, alongside defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, tight end Tanner McLachlan and wide receivers Charlie Jones and Trenton Irwin. Offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who's been nursing a leg injury for weeks, has finally suited up again.