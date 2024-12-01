Watch Now
SportsFootballBengals

Actions

UPDATES: Bengals' Cam Taylor-Britt intercepts Russell Wilson, gets pick-six

Bengals Ravens
Nick Wass/AP
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Bengals Ravens
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — It's AFC North time in the Jungle as the Cincinnati Bengals face off with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Steelers, 0 | Bengals, 7

On the Steelers' opening drive of the game, Cam Taylor-Britt picked off Russell Wilson on a pass intended for George Pickens. Taylor-Britt ran the interception back to the end zone for Cincinnati's first points of the game.

The Bengals went three-and-out on their opening drive against the Steelers. The Steelers defense was able to easily stuff Cincinnati's run game and quickly applied pressure to offensive line.

Cincinnati is without linebacker Logan Wilson, alongside defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, tight end Tanner McLachlan and wide receivers Charlie Jones and Trenton Irwin. Offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr., who's been nursing a leg injury for weeks, has finally suited up again.

More Bengals news:
Steelers will try to stay on top of AFC North when they face Bengals in Cincy

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WCPO 9 Sports Team
CalebNoe.jpg

Caleb Noe

Marshall Kramsky

Marshall Kramsky

MikeDyer.jpg

Mike Dyer

The team that helps you save, so you Don't Waste Your Money