Cincinnati Bengals draft Kris Jenkins in second round of 2024 NFL Draft

Michigan defensive lineman Kris Jenkins stretches during NCAA college football practice Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. Michigan is scheduled to play against Alabama on New Year's Day in the Rose Bowl, a semifinal in the College Football Playoff.
Posted at 8:26 PM, Apr 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-26 20:26:15-04

DETROIT — The Cincinnati Bengals have selected Michigan DT Kris Jenkins with the 49th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The junior out of Maryland started all 15 games for last season's championship-winning team. He's 6-foot-3 and 299 pounds. His father Kris was a two-time All-Pro in the NFL.

Jenkins is the Bengals' second pick of the draft, with first-round selection Amarius Mims already arriving in Cincinnati earlier today.

One-on-one with Bengals first round draft pick Amarius Mims

The Georgia OT "could be a home run" pick for the Bengals, according to ESPN's Booger McFarland. Draft analysts believe Mims will be a "good starter" within a couple of years. He joins an already big o-line with fellow 6-foot-8, 340+ pound tackles Trent Brown and Orlando Brown Jr.

The Bengals still have picks in all remaining rounds, including two selections in rounds three, six and seven. The third round will take place Friday night, while rounds four through seven occur Saturday.

WCPO will update this story with more NFL Draft selections throughout the night.

