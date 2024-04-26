2024 NFL Draft: Bengals select Georgia OT Amarius Mims in first round

DETROIT — The Cincinnati Bengals have selected Georgia OT Amarius Mims with the 18th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

One of the country's top-ranked offensive linemen while in Athens, draft analysis shows Mims will become a "good starter" within a couple of years. He did suffer an ankle injury in 2023, getting surgery before he finished the last three regular season games.

Mims spent the past two seasons at right tackle, which is where recent signee Trent Brown is expected to play, but ESPN analyst Field Yates told us the Bengals should still be focusing on the offensive line in an effort to protect superstar QB Joe Burrow.

"You can't leave yourself vulnerable with Joe Burrow coming off of an injury and potentially risking him getting hurt once again," Yates said before the draft. "So offensive tackle and wide receiver keeps screaming to me as needs for Cincinnati right now."

Field Yates on how Bengals should approach draft day

Yates noted that while Brown, who is signed to a one-year deal, is very good he is "not always available." Still, Mims' health and limited experience have been a concern for some. His high ceiling, though, makes him a desirable pick.

"If (they) could keep him on the field, it could be a home run," ESPN analyst Booger McFarland said of Mims the night before the draft.

Like Brown and fellow lineman Orlando Brown Jr., Mims weighed over 340 pounds at the combine. He's also 6-foot-8 and listed as having strong hands and a great mix of size and proportionality.

The Bengals still have picks in all remaining rounds, including two selections in rounds three, six and seven.

