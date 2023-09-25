Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson leaves $3,000 in tips at Cincy restaurants ahead Ring of Honor induction

CINCINNATI — Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson is paying it forward ahead of Monday night's induction into the Cincinnati Bengals Ring of Honor.

The former Bengals wide receiver spent thousands of dollars tipping servers over the weekend.

He left a $1,000 tip on a $416 bill at the Holy Grail Tavern & Grille Sunday afternoon.

He shared his generous act on social media, writing "Proverbs 11:25 (fifa edition)."

Johnson is known to brag about his FIFA skills, according to sports publication Bleacher Report. In 2022, he was named as one of the hosts for the show FIFA World Cup Tonight.

Johnson also posted another picture of a receipt from Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse where he tipped a massive $2,000 on a $1,253 bill.

"I f****** love you guys and the Bengals are winning Monday," he wrote on the receipt.

Jeff Ruby's is known for its exotic desserts that mimic real life items. In a video posted to social media, Johnson was presented with a ring and a shoe.

Johnson played for the Bengals for 10 seasons and owns nearly every Bengals receiving record. The Bengals drafted Johnson in the second round of the 2001 NFL Draft, when they had the 36th overall pick.

Johnson also quickly became one of the most popular players in NFL history, dominating the early-2000s social scene with his elaborate choreographed touchdown celebrations and big personality.

“It means everything,” said Johnson in a press release. “To be shown appreciation for all the years of hard work is awesome. It’s a great honor and I’m very appreciative. I’m getting my flowers now while I can smell them. To me, this honor means much more than getting a gold jacket, honestly. This is home. The fans understand the good times and the bad times, the ups and downs, and they accepted me as my true authentic self. This is a welcome home – you will always be a part of us – and this means a lot to me. A lot.”

Johnson and Boomer Esiason will become the seventh and eighth inductees into the Cincinnati Bengals Ring of Honor during Monday's game against the Los Angeles Rams at Paycor Stadium.