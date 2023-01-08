Buffalo Bills Mafia shows support for Axe ALS Foundation, Tee Higgins

CINCINNATI — As Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin continues to recover since his cardiac arrest, the Bills Mafia is now showing their support for Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

They’re donating money to the Axe ALS Foundation. Higgins has shown support to the foundation in the past, and now Bills fans are doing the same.

Higgins wore the Axe ALS Foundation’s name on his cleats during Week 13 of the season for the NFL's "My Cause, My Cleats" initiative.

The foundation raises awareness and funding for ALS treatments.

Bills fan Kyle Holz set up a GoFundMe account to raise money that goes directly to the foundation

"When I started, the goal was to raise $5,000,” Holz said. “I didn't think too much of it. Now it's over $60,000. I was pretty shocked, but not surprise that Bills Mafia would step up.”

Holz said it was important for him to show Higgins support during this time.

“I saw some stuff going around on social media that he was being blamed, and I know for a fact that the Bills Mafia would never blame him or put any blame towards him,” Holz said. “So we wanted to step up and show some love and show him that he's loved by us. We appreciate everything Cincinnati has done for Damar.”

He says the past week has shown that it's more than football.

"We’re really coming together as one family,” Holz said.

If you would like to make a donation to the GoFundMe, click here.