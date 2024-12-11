Bengals WR Ja'Marr Chase named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Monday Night Football performance

CINCINNATI — Break out the Griddy — because Ja'Marr Chase has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

Chase earned the title after his multi-record-breaking performance in the Cincinnati Bengals 27-20 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football, the Bengals announced Wednesday.

During the game, Chase had a season-high total of 14 receptions for 177 yards and two touchdowns.

The 24-year-old's two touchdowns included an early five-yard pass from Joe Burrow to Chase — AKA Ralph Wiggums if you were watching "The Simpsons" on ESPN+ or Disney+.

Chase also received a 40-yard touchdown pass from Burrow, which gave Cincinnati the win late in the fourth quarter. That touchdown marked Chase's 18th career touchdown of 40 or more yards, which is the most in the league since he joined the NFL in 2021.

Chase also broke another record with the game-winning touchdown, surpassing 5,000 career receiving yards with the pass. Doing so in his 58th regular-season game, Chase tied former New Orleans receiver Michael Thomas as the fifth-fastest player to reach the 5,000-yard milestone.

Throughout Week 14 of the NFL, Chase led all players in catches and receiving yards. He was also the only AFC player with multiple receiving touchdowns.

Chase's 14 receptions during MNF tied the most by any player in a game this season, and he was just one reception shy of breaking his own career high and the Bengals single-game record. Last season, Chase nabbed 15 catches in Week 5 against the Cardinals.

So far this season, Chase leads the league in receptions (93), receiving yards (1,319) and receiving touchdowns (15).

Chase last received the honor of AFC Offensive Player of the Week during Week 5 of the 2023 season. He also received the nod twice during the 2021 season.

Burrow received the honor of AFC Offensive Player of the Month for November.