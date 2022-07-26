Bengals will pair color rush jerseys with new white helmets in September

CINCINNATI — After debuting a new white and black helmet design on Friday, the Bengals have announced they will debut the helmets, paired with the team's color rush jerseys, on September 29.

In a tweet, the Bengals revealed players would don the white helmets to match the previously-worn white and black jerseys that were originally unveiled in 2016. The tweet also announced the team would wear the new look on Sept. 29 in their game against the Miami Dolphins.

On July 22, the team tweeted they would release the white helmet design if a tweet featuring a photo of Joe Burrow got 10,000 likes. It took less than an hour for the tweet to surpass that bar and the Bengals wasted no time in tweeting a gif of the helmet, captioned "A deal's a deal."

The helmet features the orange Bengal "B" square in the front of the helmet, but beyond that it's devoid of color and comprised of a stark black-and-white striped design.

A deal's a deal. 🤝 Presented by Swift Meats pic.twitter.com/miE5FLlzdS — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) July 22, 2022

Just last year, the NFL finally announced it would allow teams to wear an alternate helmet for the 2022 season, rescinding a rule implemented in 2012 that mandated all teams to have just one helmet design.

The revival of the color rush jersey and new helmet design has been announced as speculation has abounded on the topic of corporate naming rights for Paul Brown Stadium. Hamilton County has confirmed the team is exploring a potential naming rights deal for the stadium.

Paul Brown Stadium got its name when the Bengals purchased the naming rights from Hamilton County in a 1997 transaction valued at $5 million. The team retained the ability to sell those naming rights at any time during its 27-year lease and receive more than 70% of the revenue from such a deal.

Two-and-a-half decades later, the Bengals lease is close to expiring, Hamilton County is preparing to spend more than $500 million on improvements to the stadium and gaming companies have cracked the NFL's longstanding opposition to marketing deals with its teams.