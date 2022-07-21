CINCINNATI — Despite rumblings on social media and speculations likely made by friends and family in group chats, Hamilton County officials said they haven't yet received a formal proposal for the naming rights of Paul Brown Stadium.

The City of Cincinnati's next planning and zoning meeting won't be held until August 5, however, so there is still time for a proposal to surface. The agenda for that meeting will be made public in the days leading up to it.

But just because there's no formal proposal yet doesn't mean those group chat speculations are invalid.

"From time to time over the last 22 years, the Bengals and the county have discussed the naming rights provision in the original county-Bengals lease," read a statement from Hamilton County. "Given the team's recent success and incredible Super Bowl run, the team indicated that they would be exploring potential options regarding the naming rights of PBS."

Paul Brown Stadium is just one of three NFL stadiums in the country that doesn't hold the name of a corporate sponsor. If Paul Brown Stadium does don a new moniker, Soldier Field in Chicago and Lambeau Field in Green Bay will be the last holdouts.

As Cincinnati made a bid to host World Cup games in 2026, discussion arose about the condition in which Paul Brown Stadium has found itself. The stadium would have required at least $10 million worth of work to become FIFA-approved.

In August 2000, PBS opened to fans who were struck by the expansive views and post-modern, open-air design, but as the stadium enters its third decade of use, it's considered middle-aged by NFL standards.

In May, an outside firm revealed in an assessment that more than $493 million is needed for renovations to the stadium in the coming two decades — not including the potential $200 million more it could cost to add luxury items like suites, high end food and drink, new signs and scoreboards.