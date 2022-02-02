Bengals to host fan rally at Paul Brown Stadium for 'Super Bowl LVI Opening Night'

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals will host a free fan rally at Paul Brown Stadium ahead of the team's first Super Bowl appearance in 33 years.

The NFL announced "Super Bowl Opening Night" will take place Monday, Feb. 7. Both the Bengals and Rams will host fan rallies at their home stadiums featuring appearances from team legends, cheer performances and speeches from players and coaches.

While admission is free, the Bengals said fans must have a mobile ticket for entry. There are a limited amount of tickets available, with a maximum of four tickets per transaction — and the Bengals said tickets are going fast.

Bengals season ticket holders will get first dibs, with tickets available to the general public starting Wednesday, Jan. 2 at 10 a.m.

Gates will open at 5 p.m., with the rally running from 6 to 7 p.m. Fans who cannot attend can watch "Super Bowl Opening Night" at 8 p.m. on NFL Network and ESPN2. The event kicks off Super Bowl week festivities

The Bengals will land in L.A. for Super Bowl LVI on Feb. 8, five days before they take on the LA Rams at their home field, SoFi Stadium, Sunday, Feb. 13.

