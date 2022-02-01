SNOW DEY! Cincinnati-area schools cancel classes Super Bowl Monday

CINCINNATI — More and more schools in the Tri-State are calling off classes Monday, Feb. 14 to celebrate the Cincinnati Bengals' first Super Bowl appearance in 33 years.

Cincinnati Public Schools, Ross Local Schools and Roger Bacon High School were quick to change their schedules after the Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Sunday.

"My students here had never seen the Bengals win a playoff game, and had never seen them make it to the Super Bowl," said Roger Bacon principal Steve Schad. "There are lessons you learn from books and there are lessons you learn from life, and I don't want to lose this opportunity."

Southwest Local School District took a different approach, announcing Monday it will cancel classes the day after the Super Bowl if students can raise $9,400 for Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard's foundation by Friday, Feb. 4.

As the countdown to Super Bowl LVI continues, additional districts have announced "Snow Deys" for Super Bowl Monday. Here's the most recent list of districts:

Cincinnati Public Schools

Finneytown Schools

Lockland Schools

Kings Local Schools

Franklin City Schools

Indian Hill Exempted Village Schools

Sycamore Community Schools

Loveland City Schools

Norwood City School District

Roger Bacon High School

Ross Local Schools

Students in Oak Hills Local School District have not given up hope that they too can get off Feb. 14. Nearly 5,000 people have signed a petition to give students and staff the day off to "take this in for an extra day."

This story will continue to be updated.

