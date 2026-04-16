Bengals still seeking upgrades to defense as they approach the NFL draft

CINCINNATI — Different year, same draft priorities for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Director of player personnel Duke Tobin, coach Zac Taylor and their staffs will continue to look at ways to upgrade a defense that was 31st in the league last season, including last against the run and tied for 22nd in sacks.

The only area the defense excelled in during Al Golden's first year as coordinator was missed tackles. Their 171 missed tackles was the most by any team since the statistic was first tracked in 2007.

The Bengals signed edge rusher Boye Mafe, safety Bryan Cook and defensive tackle Jonathan Allen at the start of free agency, but need to start hitting on some of their draft picks.

“You always have to be flexible in terms of the positions. The draft is a big chance for us to really hit on guys that can be long-term contributors for us,” Tobin said during the NFL scouting combine in February.

Pick ’em

The Bengals have eight picks, including the 10th overall selection in the first round. They don’t have any in the fifth round but two each in the sixth and seventh rounds.

Needs

Pass rushers, linebacker and cornerback. The Bengals got a preview of life without Trey Hendrickson last season after he played in only seven games and had four sacks. Mafe has potential as a pass rusher, but had only two sacks last season, and Shemar Stewart, last year's first-round pick, had a disappointing rookie season because of injuries. Miami's Rueben Bain would be a perfect option if he was available. The linebacker group is young after rookies Demetrius Knight Jr. (second round) and Barrett Carter (fourth round) were pressed into duty last season. Ohio State's Sonny Styles continues to ascend up draft boards. With Dax Hill and DJ Turner in the final year of their contracts, Golden could use a young cornerback, especially one that excels at covering slot receivers. LSU's Mansoor Delane would be a nice fit.

Lining them up

While defense is at the top of the priorities list, the Bengals will also be on the hunt for help on the offensive line. The primary need is for a swing tackle that can help bolster a unit that was near the bottom in pass block win rate last season according to metrics by Pro Football Focus and ESPN.

Another depth concern

Don't be surprised if the Bengals look for a wide receiver, especially if Ohio State's Carnell Tate drops to the 10th pick. Even though the Bengals have one of the top two receiver duos in the league with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, the group is thin after that. They are also lacking a slot receiver that could help take pressure off Chase and Higgins late in games.

Don't need

A quarterback. The Bengals are one of the top teams in the league when Joe Burrow is on the field, but with three major injuries in six seasons — including a toe injury that caused him to miss nine games last season — keeping him healthy continues to be a concern. Joe Flacco did re-sign to be Burrow's backup after he was acquired from Cleveland.