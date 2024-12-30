Bengals-Steelers game to air on WCPO 9; here's how the team can still make the playoffs

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are heading into a high-stakes rematch against the Pittsburgh Steelers this Saturday, and Who-Dey nation can watch the game on WCPO 9.

The team’s playoff hopes are still intact after a thrilling overtime victory against the Denver Broncos this past weekend.

The Bengals managed to edge out the Broncos with a 30-24 win, in a wild game that came down to the last moments of overtime.

In a bit of good fortune for the Bengals, the Indianapolis Colts lost their game on Sunday, inching Cincinnati closer in the race for a playoff spot.

The road to the postseason is still complicated. For the Bengals to keep their playoff dreams alive, they’ll need the Broncos to lose their final game of the season against the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Miami Dolphins to lose in their matchup next week against the New York Jets.

The Broncos will host the Chiefs Sunday afternoon at 4:25 p.m. The Chiefs will likely rest its starters since the team has locked up the Number 1 overall seed in the AFC already, giving the Broncos an edge in that game on paper.

The Dolphins will travel to New Jersey for its game against the Jets, also at 4:25 p.m. Miami traditionally has not performed well in cold weather, so that may be a bright spot for the Bengals.

But Cincinnati has to win first, hoping for better in its rematch with the Steelers. Cincinnati lost its first game at home against Pittsburgh 44-38 in a shootout. It was the most points the Steelers had scored all season.

Kick-off for the game is set for 8 p.m., and fans can catch all the action live on WCPO 9, followed by post-game coverage on WCPO 9 News at 11.