Cincinnati Bengals face Denver Broncos in must-win game to keep playoff hopes alive

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals' season is on the line as they face the Denver Broncos in their final game in Paycor Stadium of the season.

The Bengals (7-8) are riding a three-game win streak following their massive 24-6 win over the Cleveland Browns last week. The Broncos (9-6) are coming off a 34-27 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday Night Football.

Cincinnati is on the playoff bubble with the Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins. To make it to the postseason, Cincinnati needs to beat Denver this week and the Pittsburgh Steelers in the season's final week. They'll also need some help from other teams.

The Bengals have been playing their best football of the season these last three games, with Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase continuing to break franchise and league records. Ahead of Saturday's game, the NFL announced that Joe Burrow is the first player in history to play seven-straight games with 250 or more passing yards, as well as three of more touchdowns.

Cincinnati's defense, which has a breakout week against the Browns, will need to continue that streak against the Broncos. Denver QB Bo Nix has thrown 11 interceptions this season, and he's been sacked 22 times

Cincinnati will once again be without defensive end Sam Hubbard and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins. Tight end Tanner Hudson is also also out again with a knee injury. Joe Burrow's No. 2 guy, Tee Higgins, is active to play despite being limited all week due to ankle and knee injuries.

The Bengals and Broncos kickoff in Paycor Stadium at 4:30 p.m.

Follow along: